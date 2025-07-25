Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Carnival stock on May 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.01.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $432,718,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

