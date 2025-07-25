Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.88 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.21). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 160.55 ($2.17), with a volume of 20,982,219 shares.
Centrica Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The stock has a market cap of £8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.88.
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.
Insider Transactions at Centrica
About Centrica
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
