Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$9.38. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 93,846 shares changing hands.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Barry Lee Zerbin sold 6,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$55,500.00. Also, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$333,000.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

