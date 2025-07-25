Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Forecast for WASH Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $27.72 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $534.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is -148.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

