Piper Sandler Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $53.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,772,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

