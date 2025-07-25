Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of ALK Q3 Earnings

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

ALK opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,076,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,224,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,693,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,882,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

