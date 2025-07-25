CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.7%

CCNE opened at $24.40 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $511.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 291,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

