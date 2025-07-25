Atb Cap Markets Expects Stronger Earnings for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $45.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

