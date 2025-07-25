DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Price

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHCO. Hovde Group lifted their price target on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHCO opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60. City has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $162,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $328,902.60. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $124,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,048. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $339,590 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

