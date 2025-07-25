Q3 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group Decreased by William Blair

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.84, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 295,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

