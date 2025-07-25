What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for FS Bancorp Q3 Earnings?

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $321.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 379,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

