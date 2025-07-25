FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:ASM Issued By HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TSE ASM opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$479.33 million, a PE ratio of 128.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.15.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

