Brokers Issue Forecasts for CBU Q3 Earnings

Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Community Financial System in a research report issued on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Financial System’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%. Community Financial System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Community Financial System Price Performance

CBU stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial System has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Community Financial System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Community Financial System by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Community Financial System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Financial System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,779,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

