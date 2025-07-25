Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03. Veritex has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 53,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,729,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,567.42. The trade was a 47.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $1,544,566.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,938.71. This represents a 44.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,531 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,762. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

