Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of HNVR opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanover Bancorp

In other Hanover Bancorp news, Director Robert Golden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 205,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,889.56. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 298.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

