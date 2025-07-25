Desjardins Has Positive Outlook of TSE:SVI FY2025 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI stock opened at C$4.61 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$113,439.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 189,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$786,425.00. Insiders have bought 196,000 shares of company stock worth $810,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.