Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 0.80. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $32,087.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,927.88. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Stephens cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

