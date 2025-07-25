Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
