Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,095 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Uniti Group worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 486.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.46. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 5.45%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

