Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 82,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

