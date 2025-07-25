Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 34,143 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 357,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

