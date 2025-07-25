Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,590,000 after buying an additional 113,389 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of -129.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,934 shares of company stock worth $1,187,826 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

