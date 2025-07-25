iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 596,806 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,284,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 549,653 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 675,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 530,156 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

