Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,977.12. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the sale, the director owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,021.80. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,281. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.