Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,390,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,447,000 after purchasing an additional 431,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

