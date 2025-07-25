Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 746.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

