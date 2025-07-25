Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 746.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRTX opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.30.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
