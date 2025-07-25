Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 2.16% of FARO Technologies worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ FARO opened at $43.99 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $44.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FARO Technologies Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
