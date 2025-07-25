TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$1.23. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

TeraGo Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$24.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About TeraGo

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.