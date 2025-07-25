OceanaGold Q3 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.92.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.44. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$21.21.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,368.74. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.