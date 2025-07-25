Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.24 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.67). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 411.40 ($5.56), with a volume of 330,589 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.00) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
