Stifel Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:FM Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Desjardins upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.10.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.81 and a 12-month high of C$25.96.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,307.84. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

