Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for PRU Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PRU opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 728.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 388,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

