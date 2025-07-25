William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for IQVIA Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $170.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.