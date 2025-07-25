American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 26,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.