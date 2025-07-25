eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,372 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

