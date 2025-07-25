AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $77.34 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $502.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

