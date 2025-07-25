Jonathan Slager Sells 8,855 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Slager sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $93,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 930,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,713.40. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Slager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jonathan Slager sold 9,562 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $101,835.30.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Jonathan Slager sold 8,910 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $93,198.60.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.41. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Report on BRDG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.