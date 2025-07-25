Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,586,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 223,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the sale, the director owned 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,402.15. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $885,446 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

