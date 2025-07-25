KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 13,200 Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,401. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Progress Software Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

