Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1,079.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.