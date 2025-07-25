Barclays Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $52.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Etsy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,318.88. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $110,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 423.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 112.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Etsy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 436,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.