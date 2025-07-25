Victoria’s (VCP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

Victoria Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 77.29 ($1.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.08. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.50).

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (10.62) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter. Victoria had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 356.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria will post 15.8739255 EPS for the current year.

Victoria Company Profile

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

