Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.96) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.37) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,400 ($32.42) to GBX 2,500 ($33.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,000 ($27.02) to GBX 2,200 ($29.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,104.17 ($28.42).
Read Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.