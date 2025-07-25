Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.96) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.37) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,400 ($32.42) to GBX 2,500 ($33.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,000 ($27.02) to GBX 2,200 ($29.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,104.17 ($28.42).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,002 ($27.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,835.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,757.79. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,278 ($17.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,097.50 ($28.33).

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

