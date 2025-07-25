Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.53) price target on the stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 824 ($11.13) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 528 ($7.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 934 ($12.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 786.69. The company has a market capitalization of £477.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £2,028.18 ($2,739.67). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($11.41) per share, for a total transaction of £464.75 ($627.79). Insiders have purchased 874 shares of company stock worth $729,331 over the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

