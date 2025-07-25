Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Hovde Group

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Towne Bank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. Towne Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. Towne Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Towne Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Towne Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Towne Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Towne Bank by 11.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Towne Bank by 11.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Towne Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Towne Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Towne Bank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

