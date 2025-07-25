Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 49,274 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $222,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $761,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average of $188.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

