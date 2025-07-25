Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 209,782 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,782 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.16% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $264,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after acquiring an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,256,000 after acquiring an additional 506,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,923,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,634,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

