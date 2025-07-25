Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday.

Wickes Group Price Performance

Wickes Group Company Profile

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 223.94 ($3.02) on Thursday. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £530.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

