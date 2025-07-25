Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday.
Wickes Group Price Performance
Wickes Group Company Profile
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.