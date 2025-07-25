Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,926 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $174,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 896,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

