Citigroup Increases Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from GBX 1,250 ($16.89) to GBX 1,300 ($17.56) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.86) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 940 ($12.70) to GBX 1,040 ($14.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,145 ($15.47).

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENT

Entain Trading Up 1.6%

Insider Activity at Entain

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 999 ($13.49) on Thursday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 452.50 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,006.40 ($13.59). The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 844.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 722.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.14), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($32,895,352.11). Insiders have sold 6,510,311 shares of company stock worth $4,969,720,109 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.